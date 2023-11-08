IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Alex Wagner Tonight

'People were paying attention': Ohio voters overcome GOP obfuscation to enshrine abortion rights

04:15

Rep. Shontel Brown of Ohio salutes voters in her state for seeing through efforts by Republicans to overcomplicate the vote on an amendment to the state constitution establishing reproductive rights, including abortion, and passing the measure with strong turnout.Nov. 8, 2023

  • Now Playing

    'People were paying attention': Ohio voters overcome GOP obfuscation to enshrine abortion rights

    04:15
  • UP NEXT

    Ohio voters secure abortion rights in amendment to state constitution

    06:04

  • Republicans resort to lies and deception ahead of vote on popular abortion rights amendment in Ohio

    07:59

  • 'Maybe they haven't been paying attention': Court agrees to hear Trump objections to gag order

    06:05

  • Courts consider possible disqualification of Trump for role in Jan. 6 insurrection 

    05:19

  • 'Voters can smell that': DeSantis desperation to act more MAGA backfires, leaves voters cringing

    03:54

