IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    'Our governor is a job-killing moron': DeSantis immigration policy threatens state economy

    05:00
  • UP NEXT

    Lordy! Special counsel reportedly has audio of Trump talking about secret document he kept

    06:23

  • 'Gimme a break!': Sen. Kaine vows to strip pipeline from debt ceiling deal

    08:53

  • House passes debt ceiling bill in push to avoid economic catastrophe

    04:39

  • Trump reportedly building revenge list against feds investigating him

    05:23

  • Trump, DeSantis candidacies fail to deter crowd of 2024 GOP presidential hopefuls

    02:24

  • Trump's lawyers reportedly beginning to turn on each other

    07:49

  • Debt deal moves to next stage with McCarthy likely to rely on lots of Democratic votes

    03:57

  • New abortion ban passes despite resistance from the only five women in the state senate

    02:20

  • New reporting on documents moved at Mar-a-Lago suggests shape of case against Trump

    09:51

  • DeSantis attempts to redefine Trump to make room for himself on GOP's right wing

    07:56

  • A quiet Mark Meadows stirs a new stream of speculation about Trump legal peril

    02:37

  • First day of DeSantis campaign not likely as threatening to Trump as he hoped

    09:13

  • DeSantis faith in Musk for campaign launch results in humiliation; Trump gleeful

    07:48

  • DeSantis' cringeworthy strain for 'likeability' is contradicted by hostile policies

    04:33

  • As legislative session ends, Texas ignores gun violence crisis for culture war issues

    04:17

  • Is the special counsel poised for a Trump indictment or just 'playing with his food'?

    11:14

  • Final test for New College graduates: resisting DeSantis manipulations

    07:01

  • D.A. Fani Willis security precautions suggest big fish indictment in the offing

    08:24

  • New College class of 2023 celebrates graduation on their own terms

    04:05

Alex Wagner Tonight

'Our governor is a job-killing moron': DeSantis immigration policy threatens state economy

05:00

Florida State Rep. Anna Eskamani talks with Alex Wagner about protests across the state of Florida against new immigration policies passed by Ron DeSantis and state Republicans that not only threaten the health and wellbeing of immigrants but hurt the local business community as important jobs and services that would ordinarily be staffed by immigrants go unfulfilled. June 2, 2023

  • Now Playing

    'Our governor is a job-killing moron': DeSantis immigration policy threatens state economy

    05:00
  • UP NEXT

    Lordy! Special counsel reportedly has audio of Trump talking about secret document he kept

    06:23

  • 'Gimme a break!': Sen. Kaine vows to strip pipeline from debt ceiling deal

    08:53

  • House passes debt ceiling bill in push to avoid economic catastrophe

    04:39

  • Trump reportedly building revenge list against feds investigating him

    05:23

  • Trump, DeSantis candidacies fail to deter crowd of 2024 GOP presidential hopefuls

    02:24

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All