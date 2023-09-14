IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    'Not a shred of evidence': Democrats swat down GOP's impeachment revenge mission for Trump

Alex Wagner Tonight

'Not a shred of evidence': Democrats swat down GOP's impeachment revenge mission for Trump

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's declaration of an impeachment inquiry in to President Joe Biden is instantly exposed as a ruse because House Oversight Chair Rep. Comer has already given away the game. Republicans are following Donald Trump's orders to get revenge for his impeachments. There is no evidence to justify an inquiry. Rep. Jamie Raskin talks with Alex Wagner about the Democrats' intention to rebut every Republican impeachment claim with facts.Sept. 14, 2023

