IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    'Nobody's driving the bus': GOP extremists lead party toward political disaster 

    05:13
  • UP NEXT

    How to salvage U.S. democracy from the 'tyranny of the minority'

    09:51

  • McCarthy backs bad-faith Biden impeachment boondoggle; GOP revisits 'Benghazi' playbook

    04:33

  • Prosecutors race against Trump media's campaign to corrupt jury pool

    08:41

  • Unsealed report reveals the Georgia special grand juror's secret

    04:32

  • 'His efforts fall short.': Judge stomps on Mark Meadows' bid to take Georgia trial federal

    06:23

  • Follow the money: Fracking billionaires funding anti-renewable energy propaganda cartoons

    04:41

  • 'A new avenue of investigation': Jack Smith's grand jury that indicted Trump reconvenes 

    09:01

  • Why the 14th Amendment could boot Trump from ballots (and why Democrats might not want it to)

    06:08

  • Lordy, more tapes! Trump lawyer's notes add details on lead-up to FBI search of Mar-a-Lago

    07:51

  • How long does it take to put an election theft conspiracy on trial?

    11:43

  • Conservative propaganda site targeting schools looks to expand state partnerships

    02:24

  • How President Biden came to grips with Trump-era radicalism

    11:06

  • Trump, co-defendants scatter on strategy as legal heat intensifies

    06:42

  • 'Disgusted': Senate Democrats advance bill to impose ethics standards on Supreme Court

    06:36

  • 'Summer of strikes' shows political power available to working class allies

    08:54

  • Court record shows Mark Meadows caught in a lie

    03:40

  • 'Insurance companies know': More people vulnerable as cost of climate disasters rises

    02:28

  • State hijacking of Houston schools leaves parents anxious for answers

    08:43

  • Houston school libraries turned into 'discipline centers' in 'hostile takeover' by state

    08:53

Alex Wagner Tonight

'Nobody's driving the bus': GOP extremists lead party toward political disaster 

05:13

Between Kevin McCarthy's failure to rein in House Republicans on a mission to help Trump with a politically ill-advised hollow impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, and Mitch McConnell's failure to pull Tommy Tuberville out of his long-running, anti-abortion political stunt that is doing increasing damage to U.S. military readiness, Republicans in Congress appear poised to win their own echo chamber at the cost of losing the American public. John Heilemann, co-host of "The Circus," discusses with Alex Wagner. Sept. 13, 2023

  • Now Playing

    'Nobody's driving the bus': GOP extremists lead party toward political disaster 

    05:13
  • UP NEXT

    How to salvage U.S. democracy from the 'tyranny of the minority'

    09:51

  • McCarthy backs bad-faith Biden impeachment boondoggle; GOP revisits 'Benghazi' playbook

    04:33

  • Prosecutors race against Trump media's campaign to corrupt jury pool

    08:41

  • Unsealed report reveals the Georgia special grand juror's secret

    04:32

  • 'His efforts fall short.': Judge stomps on Mark Meadows' bid to take Georgia trial federal

    06:23

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All