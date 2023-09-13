'Nobody's driving the bus': GOP extremists lead party toward political disaster 

Between Kevin McCarthy's failure to rein in House Republicans on a mission to help Trump with a politically ill-advised hollow impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, and Mitch McConnell's failure to pull Tommy Tuberville out of his long-running, anti-abortion political stunt that is doing increasing damage to U.S. military readiness, Republicans in Congress appear poised to win their own echo chamber at the cost of losing the American public. John Heilemann, co-host of "The Circus," discusses with Alex Wagner. Sept. 13, 2023