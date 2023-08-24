'Naive' Secret Service had blind spot for Oath Keepers ahead of Jan. 6: report

Emails shared in a new report from Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington show members of the Secret Service feeling a cozy kinship with the Oath Keepers ahead of January 6, completely oblivious to the group's real intentions that day. Carol Leonnig, investigative reporter for The Washington Post, talks with Alex Wagner about the naivety of the Secret Service in the context of the broader intelligence failures on January 6. Aug. 24, 2023