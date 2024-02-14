'More important things to do' not likely to save Trump from criminal trial

- Now Playing
'More important things to do' not likely to save Trump from criminal trial04:58
- UP NEXT
Supreme Court gives Jack Smith deadline to respond to Trump immunity case10:48
Trump explainer: What you need to know this week about the trials of Donald Trump04:07
'Remarkably consistent but not very successful': Fmr. Manhattan DA reacts to Trump's immunity appeal06:56
‘Get out of jail free card’: Trump files ‘Hail Mary’ request to block presidential immunity05:24
Trump scrambles to buy time with immunity appeal to Supreme Court03:16
Donald Trump asks Supreme Court to block presidential immunity ruling07:32
Can MAGA crush High Court? Pressure on Chief Justice Roberts in Trump coup cases07:13
Will ‘loser’ Trump lose again? SCOTUS eyes two Trump coup cases10:28
'Bench slap': Unanimous panel of judges obliterates Trump immunity case11:17
Prof. Tribe felt ‘pride’ after appeals court denied Trump immunity claim06:16
Lawrence on Trump immunity rejection: This is the country I thought I was living in05:27
Lawrence on immunity rejection: Trump fears Chutkan presiding at his trial08:03
‘Trump’s not prepared’: Trump’s massive legal load looms post 'absolute immunity' smack down08:24
'President Trump has become citizen Trump': Absolute immunity claim smacked down by appeals court10:51
Supreme Court knows Trump immunity case will be ‘horrible, stupid circus,’ says Lawrence08:25
Maddow: Trump claim ‘outrighted mocked’ by court in immunity rejection07:13
‘Former President Trump has become Citizen Trump’: Ari Melber reacts to immunity appeal ruling11:30
Trump bashes immunity appeal ruling as 'nation-destroying’06:49
Claire McCaskill: ‘The worst loser on the face of the planet’ Donald Trump loses another case02:19
- Now Playing
'More important things to do' not likely to save Trump from criminal trial04:58
- UP NEXT
Supreme Court gives Jack Smith deadline to respond to Trump immunity case10:48
Trump explainer: What you need to know this week about the trials of Donald Trump04:07
'Remarkably consistent but not very successful': Fmr. Manhattan DA reacts to Trump's immunity appeal06:56
‘Get out of jail free card’: Trump files ‘Hail Mary’ request to block presidential immunity05:24
Trump scrambles to buy time with immunity appeal to Supreme Court03:16
Play All