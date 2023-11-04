IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Republicans resort to lies and deception ahead of vote on popular abortion rights amendment in Ohio

    07:59
  • Now Playing

    'Maybe they haven't been paying attention': Court agrees to hear Trump objections to gag order

    06:05
  • UP NEXT

    Courts consider possible disqualification of Trump for role in Jan. 6 insurrection 

    05:19

  • 'Voters can smell that': DeSantis desperation to act more MAGA backfires, leaves voters cringing

    03:54

  • Senate Democrats consider subpoenas for Clarence Thomas' billionaire benefactors

    03:33

  • Republican disarray unabated by election of speaker; party mired in infighting, time-wasting stunts

    05:24

  • DOJ calls out Trump defense foot-dragging strategy; implores Trump judge not to be 'manipulated'

    06:47

  • Junior ducks responsibility in fraud trial testimony; Eric eagerly anticipated as witness

    08:15

  • Santos, 'emblem of the chaos that is the Republican-led House,' allowed to stay and lie another day

    03:27

  • Team Trump looking for 'different type of lawyer' to serve a second term with more loyalty: report

    07:37

  • GOP embraces Trump's Big Lie with Mike Johnson vote; brings threat to democracy inside the House

    04:50

  • Legal snowball rolls over Trump as judge reinstates gag order

    07:51

  • A mosaic of failures: As list of pre-Oct. 7 failures grows, Netanyahu fights to shift blame

    07:39

  • Dramatic increase in Israeli bombardment of Gaza; escalation may presage ground invasion

    05:17

  • 'Fewer people who personally despise him': Inexperience, low profile key to Johnson ascension 

    09:13

  • Hamas uses hostages as a manipulation tactic, both in their taking and their release

    04:28

  • Lewiston manhunt: Why mental illness is not always disqualifying for gun ownership

    06:14

  • Schools closed, shelter in place ordered amid search for Lewiston shooter

    02:24

  • 'Doom loop of crazy': Trump's destructive influence paralyzes GOP with incompatible factions

    03:58

  • Something in him just snapped: 'Profoundly disappointed' Romney rips Trump Republicans in new book

    08:01

Alex Wagner Tonight

'Maybe they haven't been paying attention': Court agrees to hear Trump objections to gag order

06:05

A three judge panel will hear oral arguments in Donald Trump's appeal of the gag order set by the judge in his Washington, D.C. federal criminal trial, with a temporary stay placed on that order allowing Trump to return to his dangerous ranting about participants in the case against him. Barbara McQuade, former U.S. attorney, discusses with Alex Wagner.Nov. 4, 2023

  • Republicans resort to lies and deception ahead of vote on popular abortion rights amendment in Ohio

    07:59
  • Now Playing

    'Maybe they haven't been paying attention': Court agrees to hear Trump objections to gag order

    06:05
  • UP NEXT

    Courts consider possible disqualification of Trump for role in Jan. 6 insurrection 

    05:19

  • 'Voters can smell that': DeSantis desperation to act more MAGA backfires, leaves voters cringing

    03:54

  • Senate Democrats consider subpoenas for Clarence Thomas' billionaire benefactors

    03:33

  • Republican disarray unabated by election of speaker; party mired in infighting, time-wasting stunts

    05:24

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All