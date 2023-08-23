IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    'Mad, mad world': Republicans make a mockery of primary debate before it even starts

    03:34
  • UP NEXT

    Florida town, students fight to preserve record against state's war on Black history

    12:00

  • Realities of legal peril undercut Trump's inclination toward showmanship

    10:16

  • How a weird McConnell video may explain the embarrassing leak of DeSantis' debate strategy

    03:27

  • GOP elites 'scared to death' being stuck with Trump going into 2024: McCaskill

    06:24

  • Distressing but unsurprising: Targets of Trump vitriol face real threats from his followers

    07:57

  • Republican finds limit to his 'back the blue' stance in aggressive arrest

    02:51

  • 'A frightened little boy, deep down': Defendant Trump struggling with new status: Mary Trump

    07:22

  • 'Shockingly embarrassing': Trump stuck on old tricks even as the game has changed

    03:58

  • With new indictments, things get real for Trump's fake electors

    04:48

  • Giuliani finds himself on the wrong end of his favorite anti-Mafia tool in Georgia case

    06:27

  • Former Kanye publicist named in Trump Georgia case; could mean justice for election workers

    04:24

  • 'Cold dose of reality': Judge requires lawyer oversight of defendant Trump; dismissive of candidacy

    09:08

  • First Family scandals hardly unique to Biden

    04:07

  • 'She knows who she is dealing with here': Judge sets limits for Trump; violation seems inevitable

    06:41

  • 'Blinking red light' scandal of Kushner's Saudi billions looms as GOP faceplants on Hunter Biden 

    07:06

  • 'Jaw-dropping': New report details extent of billionaires' luxury gifts to Clarence Thomas

    05:08

  • How the history of Lahaina compounds the tragedy of the Maui fire devastation

    06:30

  • Man who made violent threats against Biden and prominent Democrats shot dead by FBI

    08:13

  • 'His mouth has been his biggest enemy': Trump Georgia indictment could come with gag order

    03:18

Alex Wagner Tonight

'Mad, mad world': Republicans make a mockery of primary debate before it even starts

03:34

Alex Wagner looks at some of the ridiculous lengths to which Republican candidates went to qualify for the first primary debate even as heavily-favored frontrunner Donald Trump is refusing to even show up. Aug. 23, 2023

  • Now Playing

    'Mad, mad world': Republicans make a mockery of primary debate before it even starts

    03:34
  • UP NEXT

    Florida town, students fight to preserve record against state's war on Black history

    12:00

  • Realities of legal peril undercut Trump's inclination toward showmanship

    10:16

  • How a weird McConnell video may explain the embarrassing leak of DeSantis' debate strategy

    03:27

  • GOP elites 'scared to death' being stuck with Trump going into 2024: McCaskill

    06:24

  • Distressing but unsurprising: Targets of Trump vitriol face real threats from his followers

    07:57

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All