'Mad, mad world': Republicans make a mockery of primary debate before it even starts

- Now Playing
'Mad, mad world': Republicans make a mockery of primary debate before it even starts03:34
- UP NEXT
Florida town, students fight to preserve record against state's war on Black history12:00
Realities of legal peril undercut Trump's inclination toward showmanship10:16
How a weird McConnell video may explain the embarrassing leak of DeSantis' debate strategy03:27
GOP elites 'scared to death' being stuck with Trump going into 2024: McCaskill06:24
Distressing but unsurprising: Targets of Trump vitriol face real threats from his followers07:57
Republican finds limit to his 'back the blue' stance in aggressive arrest02:51
'A frightened little boy, deep down': Defendant Trump struggling with new status: Mary Trump07:22
'Shockingly embarrassing': Trump stuck on old tricks even as the game has changed03:58
With new indictments, things get real for Trump's fake electors04:48
Giuliani finds himself on the wrong end of his favorite anti-Mafia tool in Georgia case06:27
Former Kanye publicist named in Trump Georgia case; could mean justice for election workers04:24
'Cold dose of reality': Judge requires lawyer oversight of defendant Trump; dismissive of candidacy09:08
First Family scandals hardly unique to Biden04:07
'She knows who she is dealing with here': Judge sets limits for Trump; violation seems inevitable06:41
'Blinking red light' scandal of Kushner's Saudi billions looms as GOP faceplants on Hunter Biden07:06
'Jaw-dropping': New report details extent of billionaires' luxury gifts to Clarence Thomas05:08
How the history of Lahaina compounds the tragedy of the Maui fire devastation06:30
Man who made violent threats against Biden and prominent Democrats shot dead by FBI08:13
'His mouth has been his biggest enemy': Trump Georgia indictment could come with gag order03:18
- Now Playing
'Mad, mad world': Republicans make a mockery of primary debate before it even starts03:34
- UP NEXT
Florida town, students fight to preserve record against state's war on Black history12:00
Realities of legal peril undercut Trump's inclination toward showmanship10:16
How a weird McConnell video may explain the embarrassing leak of DeSantis' debate strategy03:27
GOP elites 'scared to death' being stuck with Trump going into 2024: McCaskill06:24
Distressing but unsurprising: Targets of Trump vitriol face real threats from his followers07:57
Play All