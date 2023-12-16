'Just devastating': U.S. searching for stack of intelligence on Russia missing under Trump: reports

In the waning days of the Trump administration, thousands of pages of intelligence on Russia's interference in the 2016 election, last seen in the hands of Trump administration officials, went missing and have yet to be found, according to reports. Peter Strzok, former FBI counter-intelligence agent, talks with Alex Wagner about the extraordinary sensitivity of the materials and the damage U.S. intelligence would suffer if the contents of those intelligence reports is compromised. Dec. 16, 2023