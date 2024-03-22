'It's really just about control': GOP stops hiding agenda targeting women 

Any pretense that Republicans were happy to stop at state-level abortion bans, or even that abortion bans are really about protecting "unborn life" no longer hold up in the broader context of attacks on birth control and an apparent lack of concern about the negative health effects on women of abortion restrictions and vague antiabortion laws and threats. Mini Timmaraju, president and CEO of Reproductive Freedom for All, joins to discuss what's really going on. March 22, 2024