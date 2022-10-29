IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Federal officials warn of 'heightened threat' to election from violent extremists

    01:00

  • DOJ adds key prosecutor to Trump Mar-a-Lago documents probe: WaPo

    02:04
  • Now Playing

    'It's happening at all levels': Toxic politics spreads from school boards to Congress

    03:37
  • UP NEXT

    Congressional membership no guarantee of protection from violent threats

    04:13

  • Pelosi attack strikes fear among popular targets of right-wing threats

    08:58

  • Judge gives pass to ballot box vigilantes

    01:12

  • How election officials (and individuals) can guard against ballot box intimidation tactics

    08:06

  • Election conspiracy theorists focus attention on local precincts

    06:19

  • Texas Republican stunt costs police millions, blocks other important spending

    03:57

  • Elon Musk takes over Twitter; CEO and CFO depart: CNBC

    01:18

  • Migrant plane stunt haunts DeSantis as judge rejects effort to conceal records

    01:35

  • Three men convicted of aiding plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Whitmer

    02:19

  • Outside of campaign spotlight, consumer protections are among midterm stakes

    03:21

  • Frenzied base, spineless leaders make Biden impeachment likely if GOP takes House: Gellman

    11:58

  • 'The normalization of untruths' worries Dr. Fauci more than GOP threats

    04:17

  • Two weeks away from midterms is enough time to convince more voters: Pfeiffer

    08:00

  • PA debate: Oz spotlighted for abortion answers; Fetterman wrangles 'elephant in the room'

    07:28

  • Details of secret material seized from Trump focus concern on intelligence sources' safety

    07:14

  • Republican state election official walks fine line to assuage 'stop the steal' outrage

    08:44

  • State election official hopes observers, poll watchers ease GOP concerns about elections

    04:02

Alex Wagner Tonight

'It's happening at all levels': Toxic politics spreads from school boards to Congress

03:37

Rep. Debbie Dingell, who has been the subjects of violent threats after criticism from Donald Trump, talks with Alex Wagner about how rage-filled politics is being normalized and has permeated at all levels of politics.Oct. 29, 2022

  • Federal officials warn of 'heightened threat' to election from violent extremists

    01:00

  • DOJ adds key prosecutor to Trump Mar-a-Lago documents probe: WaPo

    02:04
  • Now Playing

    'It's happening at all levels': Toxic politics spreads from school boards to Congress

    03:37
  • UP NEXT

    Congressional membership no guarantee of protection from violent threats

    04:13

  • Pelosi attack strikes fear among popular targets of right-wing threats

    08:58

  • Judge gives pass to ballot box vigilantes

    01:12

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All