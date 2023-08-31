'Insurance companies know': More people vulnerable as cost of climate disasters rises

As Florida residents recover from another hurricane, many are finding it increasingly difficult to insure their property against future disasters. Florida is not alone. Right-wing politicians may see some political advantage in pretending climate change is a hoax, but insurance companies that are paying more for clean-up and repairs after climate disasters know that their bottom line isn't fake news. Monica Medina, a former NOAA official, talks with Ali Velshi about the increasing difficulty of securing insurance as damage from climate change becomes more likely across the U.S. Aug. 31, 2023