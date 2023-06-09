'Impossible not to prosecute': Litany of obstruction examples force DOJ's hand on Trump

- Now Playing
'Impossible not to prosecute': Litany of obstruction examples force DOJ's hand on Trump02:14
- UP NEXT
'The nomination with an ankle bracelet'? Indictment tests GOP devotion to Trump04:16
Melber: Trump is innocent until proven guilty, but is starting out really, really behind01:40
Republican primary field struggles with personality shortage08:12
Most Supreme Court justices release financial disclosures; Thomas, Alito ask for more time01:07
Bannon's own words make clear why he was subpoenaed in the special counsel's Jan. 6 probe01:51
Republicans pick a bad time to go to war against breathable air03:55
Trump's lawyers learned that he is a target of the classified documents investigation04:59
Despite polling near zero, Christie wants another shot at Trump04:42
Reports of Mark Meadows testifying to federal grand jury an ominous sign for Trump05:47
New grand jury intrigues Trump legal watchers but evidence remains Trump's biggest problem09:20
Revelation of Trump audio recording renews public focus on Bedminster05:01
GOP frantic to pull political strings to get Trump out of trouble, gin up Biden scandal02:51
With renaming of Ft. Bragg, purge of Confederate base names more than half complete01:29
Complexities of a RICO case seen in wide-ranging Georgia investigation of Trump10:39
What the latest Trump tapes twist is all about and why it matters07:15
Trump targeting of truth-tellers eyed in probe of effort to subvert election with Big Lie07:35
'Our governor is a job-killing moron': DeSantis immigration policy threatens state economy05:00
Lordy! Special counsel reportedly has audio of Trump talking about secret document he kept06:23
'Gimme a break!': Sen. Kaine vows to strip pipeline from debt ceiling deal08:53
- Now Playing
'Impossible not to prosecute': Litany of obstruction examples force DOJ's hand on Trump02:14
- UP NEXT
'The nomination with an ankle bracelet'? Indictment tests GOP devotion to Trump04:16
Melber: Trump is innocent until proven guilty, but is starting out really, really behind01:40
Republican primary field struggles with personality shortage08:12
Most Supreme Court justices release financial disclosures; Thomas, Alito ask for more time01:07
Bannon's own words make clear why he was subpoenaed in the special counsel's Jan. 6 probe01:51
Play All