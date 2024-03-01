'Ice her': The likely scheme behind Trump's proposed start date for his classified documents trial

While it may be unexpected that Donald Trump would propose a start date for his trial on mishandling classified documents that is before the 2024 election, Alex Wagner takes a closer look at how Trump, with the help of his allies on the Supreme Court and the expected cooperation of Judge Aileen Cannon, may be trying to clog the calendar so Judge Chutkan cannot schedule his election subversion trial before the 2024 election. March 1, 2024