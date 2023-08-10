IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Man who made violent threats against Biden and prominent Democrats shot dead by FBI

    'His mouth has been his biggest enemy': Trump Georgia indictment could come with gag order

    Trump's Twitter habit comes back to haunt him; Here's what a search warrant might reveal

  • Now it's serious: Special counsel's new focus could threaten Trump's piggy bank

  • Trump judge in docs case makes misguided argument curiously similar to Fox News guest: Weissmann

  • Ohio voters defeat Republican proposal seen as obstacle to codifying abortion rights: AP

  • Trump's mask slips further with choice of Alabama political event

  • 'Extremely volatile situation': Trump could put himself in jail before a prosecutor does

  • Why a psychology curriculum can't ignore the people Republicans don't like

  • 'This is the one': Trump election case seen as having the highest stakes

  • Most likely court tactic for Trump: Delay, delay, delay (and do not take the stand)

  • Um, where are our voting machines? The bonkers details of the new MI election indictments

  • How the Ku Klux Klan Act ended up in the Donald Trump election subversion indictment

  • 'I think we're going to see a lot more indictments': Michigan AG on overlap in Trump cases

  • Who goes first? Donald Trump's accumulating indictments threaten a court bottleneck

  • Republicans face uphill battle to try to salvage politics of Trump indictments

  • 'The most violent smokescreen': Trump indictment casts Jan. 6 violence as Trump tool

  • 'A tremendous vindication': Raskin hails Trump indictment in Jan. 6 'fundamental assault'

  • Trump docs indictment shows 'clearer example of criminality' than Mueller found: investigator

  • 'Every accusation is a confession': Trump telegraphs misdeeds with wild accusations

Alex Wagner Tonight

'His mouth has been his biggest enemy': Trump Georgia indictment could come with gag order

Even before Donald Trump has been indicted by Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis, he has devoted considerable resources to launch a smear campaign against her. Michael Moore, former U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, talks with Alex Wagner about how Trump's aggression is likely to be received by the court and why Trump's reflex for attacking prosecutors is "dumb."Aug. 10, 2023

