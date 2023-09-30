'He's got a lot of dirt': Trump codefendant in plea deal could be key asset for prosecutors

Scott Hall, the first Donald Trump codefendant to accept a plea deal in the Fulton County, Georgia RICO case filed by District Attorney Fani Willis, is a relatively minor figure in the scheme to subvert the Georgia 2020 election, but his connection to bigger names in Trump's orbit could make him a valuable source of information and testimony to prosecutors. Chris Timmons, adjunct professor at the Georgia State University College of Law, and Melissa Murray, law professor at NYU discuss with Alex Wagner.Sept. 30, 2023