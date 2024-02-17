IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'He is a cheat.': Devastating court penalty shatters myth of Trump business savvy for good
Feb. 17, 2024

    'He is a cheat.': Devastating court penalty shatters myth of Trump business savvy for good

Alex Wagner Tonight

'He is a cheat.': Devastating court penalty shatters myth of Trump business savvy for good

06:53

Alex Wagner looks back at Donald Trump's dubious record in business and his much more successful efforts as a hype man for his own brand, all of which has come crashing down around him as he has suffered repeated legal defeats, perhaps most devastatingly today when he was crushed with a civil penalty of almost half a billion dollars. Feb. 17, 2024

