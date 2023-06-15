IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    'Goldilocks documents': How to try an Espionage Act case without spilling national secrets

Alex Wagner Tonight

'Goldilocks documents': How to try an Espionage Act case without spilling national secrets

David Aaron, former prosecutor and intelligence attorney with the DOJ who has litigated Espionage Act violations, talks with Alex Wagner about how cases involving sensitive national intelligence are tried without exposing the information at the heart of the matter. June 15, 2023

