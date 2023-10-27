IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    'Fewer people who personally despise him': Inexperience, low profile key to Johnson ascension 

    Hamas uses hostages as a manipulation tactic, both in their taking and their release

  Lewiston manhunt: Why mental illness is not always disqualifying for gun ownership

  Schools closed, shelter in place ordered amid search for Lewiston shooter

  'Doom loop of crazy': Trump's destructive influence paralyzes GOP with incompatible factions

  Something in him just snapped: 'Profoundly disappointed' Romney rips Trump Republicans in new book

  Why the reported Mark Meadows immunity can have several interpretations

  Payback: GOP institutionalists humiliate Jordan in speaker bid; Trump-style bullying backfires

  Chesebro plea deal 'meaningfully more perilous' for Trump, and likely not the last

  Release of two American hostages by Hamas offers rare glimpse of hope in painful war

  'There had better be some sort of plan': U.S. cautions Israel on Hamas war exit strategy

  Republicans struggle to ignore half the country in speaker fight; Democrats stand by

  'She's gonna be a devastating witness': Powell's guilty plea eyed for potential 'domino effect'

  Biden offers example of recent U.S. past in cautioning Israel on revenge

  'This Republican Party is in ruin': Democrats consider price for bailing out floundering GOP

  Jordan bully tactics backfire, provoke threats and harassment of fellow Republicans

  'Mr. Trump may lie, but numbers don't lie': NYAG not intimidated by Trump bluster

  'Outraged and deeply saddened': Gaza spirals into humanitarian disaster

  'Rollercoaster of dysfunction': GOP MAGA wing falls short again, but no alternative emerges

  'When you live in Gaza you don't really have expectations': Gazans face bleak reality as war returns

'Fewer people who personally despise him': Inexperience, low profile key to Johnson ascension 

As new Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson engages the steep learning curve to fulfill his new role, public awareness of his extreme views is spreading. Annie Karni, congressional correspondent for The New York Times, talks with Alex Wagner about how Johnson's inexperience in power means he also hasn't made any enemies and made him seem at least uncontroversial if not unobjectionable to his exhausted Republican colleagues. Oct. 27, 2023

