IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Bradley Moss: New Trump filing a political talking point dressed up with legal arguments

    03:25
  • Now Playing

    'Fantastical narrative': Trump concocts DOJ, Biden conspiracy theory in new classified docs filing

    05:39
  • UP NEXT

    ‘They’re attempting to argue no harm no foul’: Clues of Trump’s defense in classified docs case

    09:10

  • Jack Smith puts new heat on Trump with SCOTUS move

    03:33

  • Trump judge puts off deadline decision in classified documents case signaling likely delay

    04:18

  • Reports: Trump allegedly revealed U.S. nuclear secrets to Australian billionaire

    06:05

  • Trump would 'constantly jot down notes': Fmr. WH aide on classified documents case

    05:19

  • 'He will be destroyed on the stand': Trump's rhetorical tricks wear thin as evidence mounts

    09:53

  • Joe: Trump continues to back himself further into the corner

    10:21

  • Confession bomb explodes: Trump admits it as federal trial looms

    07:03

  • Trump on having to comply with subpoena: 'I know this. I don't even know that'

    04:55

  • 'Trump is still confessing': Lawrence, Weissmann, Moss, & Katyal on new Trump defenses

    10:57

  • Legal experts say Trump docs case could still make it to trial in May

    05:13

  • 'Any motion they can think of': Trump lawyers' possible Mar-a-Lago docs pre-trial tactics critiqued

    07:56

  • 'I'm totally covered under the law': Trump says he'd 'absolutely' testify at his criminal trial

    03:03

  • Lordy, more tapes! Trump lawyer's notes add details on lead-up to FBI search of Mar-a-Lago

    07:51

  • ‘He's toast, it's over’: Attorney on the evidence that could doom Trump in docs case

    08:31

  • Trump was warned FBI could search Mar-a-Lago

    01:26

  • ‘Georgians watched’ as Trump tried to ‘attempt a coup’ and attack the ‘foundation of our democracy’

    08:48

  • Giuliani's 13-count case: Georgia surrender looms

    09:02

Alex Wagner Tonight

'Fantastical narrative': Trump concocts DOJ, Biden conspiracy theory in new classified docs filing

05:39

Donald Trump's legal team submitted a new legal filing in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case late Tuesday night. With this 68-page motion, Joyce Vance, former U.S. attorney, tells Alex Wagner that Judge Eileen Cannon is now "presented with the opportunity to delay things even further, and there are also questions of classified discovery; this could be where that May trial date goes off the rails." Jan. 17, 2024

  • Bradley Moss: New Trump filing a political talking point dressed up with legal arguments

    03:25
  • Now Playing

    'Fantastical narrative': Trump concocts DOJ, Biden conspiracy theory in new classified docs filing

    05:39
  • UP NEXT

    ‘They’re attempting to argue no harm no foul’: Clues of Trump’s defense in classified docs case

    09:10

  • Jack Smith puts new heat on Trump with SCOTUS move

    03:33

  • Trump judge puts off deadline decision in classified documents case signaling likely delay

    04:18

  • Reports: Trump allegedly revealed U.S. nuclear secrets to Australian billionaire

    06:05

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All