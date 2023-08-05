IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Extremely volatile situation': Trump could put himself in jail before a prosecutor does

Former Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance, whose investigations of Donald Trump and the Trump Organization set the stage for eventual criminal prosecutions, talks with Alex Wagner about the trickiness of holding Trump to account, the Supreme Court as a wild card for Trump's defense, and whether local cases against Trump should give way to the federal cases. Aug. 5, 2023

