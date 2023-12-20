IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    'Every legal question': Thorough work by Colorado Supreme Court puts Trump in tough spot

    06:25
  • UP NEXT

    'Airtight' Colorado Trump case will be a test of Supreme Court's originalist principles

    06:40

  • Now what? Colorado secretary of state on removing Trump: 'As of now he is not a qualified candidate'

    06:44

  • 'Incredibly dishonest': Report blows the lid off Supreme Court overturning of abortion rights

    05:04

  • 'Just devastating': U.S. searching for stack of intelligence on Russia missing under Trump: reports

    08:11

  • 'Vindicated': Jury makes strong statement for truth; Giuliani ordered to pay $148 million

    06:24

  • Giuliani's race to rock bottom sets stage for pending Trump trials

    08:48

  • Reality of women and pregnancy complications leaves GOP flummoxed

    06:58

  • Thomas's Trumpworld entanglements prompt calls for recusal in Trump Jan. 6 cases

    04:03

  • Supreme Court takes abortion pill case, opens door to further encroaching reproductive rights

    05:56

  • Trump lawyers' 'juvenile' argument tips hand on weak confidence in case

    05:53

  • Emulating Trump, Republicans adopt fundamental indecency as core principle: Rep. Schiff

    08:14

  • 'Viewing their faith through the prism of politics': How Evangelicals ended up in the Trump camp

    07:59

  • Johnson vs Johnson: Republican speaker shreds his own argument for Biden impeachment

    03:31

  • 'The fact is, he has no respect.': Pelosi blasts Johnson's embrace of 'no basis' Biden impeachment

    00:30

  • Sex scandalized GOP official reportedly cites Trump values as new Republican standard

    03:12

  • Migrant families separated by Trump win major court victory though indelible trauma remains

    05:37

  • Exclusive: 'The new Ellis Island': Migrant influx tests New York City's humanitarian ideals

    11:03

  • How Trump could use loopholes to make sure no 'grown-ups in the room' get in his way

    07:35

  • Judge allows woman imperiled by pregnancy temporary relief from Texas abortion ban

    06:07

Alex Wagner Tonight

'Every legal question': Thorough work by Colorado Supreme Court puts Trump in tough spot

06:25

Rep. Jamie Raskin, member of the January 6 Committee and former constitutional law professor, talks with Alex Wagner about how exhaustive and well argued the Colorado Supreme Court ruling against Donald Trump is in disqualifying him from holding the presidency. Dec. 20, 2023

  • Now Playing

    'Every legal question': Thorough work by Colorado Supreme Court puts Trump in tough spot

    06:25
  • UP NEXT

    'Airtight' Colorado Trump case will be a test of Supreme Court's originalist principles

    06:40

  • Now what? Colorado secretary of state on removing Trump: 'As of now he is not a qualified candidate'

    06:44

  • 'Incredibly dishonest': Report blows the lid off Supreme Court overturning of abortion rights

    05:04

  • 'Just devastating': U.S. searching for stack of intelligence on Russia missing under Trump: reports

    08:11

  • 'Vindicated': Jury makes strong statement for truth; Giuliani ordered to pay $148 million

    06:24

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All