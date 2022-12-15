IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Feds allege Etsy shop used as front for smuggling sanctioned weapons parts to Russia

    02:51
  • Now Playing

    'Epidemic of loneliness' and isolating effects of online culture eyed as American ailment

    02:50
  • UP NEXT

    Murphy senses shift for anti-gun violence movement as voters lose patience with inaction

    06:26

  • Rep. Gallego still considering challenging Sinema for Senate in 2024

    02:38

  • Boehner speaks at event honoring Pelosi; gesture contrasts with current divided politics

    01:40

  • DeSantis doubles down on Covid paranoia; Vaccine-rejecting GOP suffers higher death rate

    06:16

  • Republican war on Covid science, vaccines shows in higher death rate from Covid

    04:32

  • Meadows texts show alarming number of GOP lawmakers addled by conspiracy theories

    09:18

  • How Russia is gaming a prisoner exchange for American Paul Whelan

    08:15

  • Respect the base: Sinema's move ignore popularity of her former party's policies

    05:17

  • The real reason Kyrsten Sinema left the Democratic Party

    06:30

  • Team Trump accepts defeat on special master stall tactic; more documents found

    03:30

  • NYT workers walk off job in 'shot across the bow' of what could come

    04:21

  • 'Really hard choice': Biden admin faced tough decisions in Griner release exchange

    06:47

  • 'This is a chapter in the book': Manhattan D.A. puts Trump Org conviction in context

    08:27

  • Holder rips legal scheme to hijack elections as SCOTUS considers

    04:30

  • Booker cites gap between Republican voters and GOP electeds in midterm failures

    02:37

  • Past Election Day, Senator Warnock brings unique qualities to the Senate

    04:18

  • Requisite for DeSantis' war on 'woke': not being awake

    02:31

  • Reflected in Georgia's blue shift: a national demographic 'inflection point'

    05:13

Alex Wagner Tonight

'Epidemic of loneliness' and isolating effects of online culture eyed as American ailment

02:50

Senator Chris Murphy talks with Alex Wagner about the growing number of Americans who describe themselves as lonely and how increasing reliance on the internet is having a deletrious effect on the social lives of Americans, including social media, which are ostensibly about bringing people together but instead undercut real life civic institutions that build community and human bonds.Dec. 15, 2022

  • Feds allege Etsy shop used as front for smuggling sanctioned weapons parts to Russia

    02:51
  • Now Playing

    'Epidemic of loneliness' and isolating effects of online culture eyed as American ailment

    02:50
  • UP NEXT

    Murphy senses shift for anti-gun violence movement as voters lose patience with inaction

    06:26

  • Rep. Gallego still considering challenging Sinema for Senate in 2024

    02:38

  • Boehner speaks at event honoring Pelosi; gesture contrasts with current divided politics

    01:40

  • DeSantis doubles down on Covid paranoia; Vaccine-rejecting GOP suffers higher death rate

    06:16

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All