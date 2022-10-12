IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Why a reporter who interviewed Garland thinks a Trump indictment is coming

  • Across time and place, authoritarians share some common features

    'Don't let people yank your chain': Rachel Maddow on deflating political 'rabble-rousers'

    Conservatives stuck in 'zero sum' mindset see equality as white punishment: Heather McGhee 

  • Migrants in U.S. struggle for survival despite added burden of GOP political stunts

  • Blizzard of new revelations sends Walker camp scrambling

  • Racial context helps explain confounding aspects of Georgia Senate race 

  • Secret Service at center of several key unanswered Jan. 6 questions 

  • DOJ official has told Trump lawyers Trump has more documents: NYT

  • Biden compares nuclear risk from Russia in Ukraine to Cuban missile crisis

  • Musk Twitter purchase would see return of Trump tweets to no one's benefit

  • 'He was pro-choice, obviously,' new report quotes woman who says Walker paid for abortion

  • Trump lawyers deploy slow-down tactics but Trump's case doesn't improve

  • Prospect of Senate control gives Walker special immunity from calamitous campaign

  • Trump entitlement developed as rich kid, far from his new blue collar base: book

  • What Trump's outreach to the Supreme Court is really all about

  • Trump didn't trust the government he ran, and the government didn't trust him: book

  • Desperate Putin orchestrates rally to distract from Ukraine invasion struggles

  • Buoyed by Abbott failures, GOP unpopularity, Beto O'Rourke musters campaign volunteer army

  • Cost of losses, lack of insurance compound storm's devastation

Alex Wagner Tonight

'Don't let people yank your chain': Rachel Maddow on deflating political 'rabble-rousers'

Rachel Maddow talks with Alex Wagner about the concerning mix of political power and paramilitary groups threatening democracy in the United States, and recommendations from 1943 on how to deal with windbag politicians who try to dominate the news cycle with outrageous behavior.Oct. 12, 2022

