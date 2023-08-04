'Determined to move forward': Fani Willis indifferent to Trump's crowded court calendar

- UP NEXT
'This is the one': Trump election case seen as having the highest stakes02:59
Most likely court tactic for Trump: Delay, delay, delay (and do not take the stand)09:40
Um, where are our voting machines? The bonkers details of the new MI election indictments04:00
How the Ku Klux Klan Act ended up in the Donald Trump election subversion indictment07:29
'I think we're going to see a lot more indictments': Michigan AG on overlap in Trump cases08:28
Who goes first? Donald Trump's accumulating indictments threaten a court bottleneck05:38
Republicans face uphill battle to try to salvage politics of Trump indictments05:43
'The most violent smokescreen': Trump indictment casts Jan. 6 violence as Trump tool02:35
'A tremendous vindication': Raskin hails Trump indictment in Jan. 6 'fundamental assault'11:35
Trump docs indictment shows 'clearer example of criminality' than Mueller found: investigator03:43
'Every accusation is a confession': Trump telegraphs misdeeds with wild accusations09:16
Why Jack Smith waited until now to charge Trump for secret Iran document flaunted on tape09:21
'A mobster type approach': Trump superPAC paying legal fees of co-defendants, witnesses07:24
Don't sleep on the states! While Trump hogs spotlight, states push ahead on Big Lie cases02:56
Trump vow to weaponize DOJ against Bidens trips up case against Hunter: Analysis06:37
Bad news for DeSantis: Wagner interprets donor stats for 2024 GOP candidates01:15
Pence in a panic: Ex-veep begs for 'even one dollar' in bid to make GOP debate stage02:19
'You can't lie in the court of law': Trump's Big Lie hits brick wall in court09:22
Don't let the black and white photos fool you, the historic fight for civil rights is still happening07:26
Infamous right-wing online group's programming approved for Florida students02:50
- UP NEXT
'This is the one': Trump election case seen as having the highest stakes02:59
Most likely court tactic for Trump: Delay, delay, delay (and do not take the stand)09:40
Um, where are our voting machines? The bonkers details of the new MI election indictments04:00
How the Ku Klux Klan Act ended up in the Donald Trump election subversion indictment07:29
'I think we're going to see a lot more indictments': Michigan AG on overlap in Trump cases08:28
Who goes first? Donald Trump's accumulating indictments threaten a court bottleneck05:38
Play All