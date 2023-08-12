IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    'Cold dose of reality': Judge requires lawyer oversight of defendant Trump; dismissive of candidacy

'Cold dose of reality': Judge requires lawyer oversight of defendant Trump; dismissive of candidacy

David Aaron, former Manhattan assistant district attorney, and Ryan Reilly, justice reporter for NBC News, talk with Alex Wagner about Judge Tanya Chutkan unyielding realism about Donald Trump's trustworthiness and the proper perspective on the role of his political campaign. Aug. 12, 2023

