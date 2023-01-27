IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

'Beyond shocking': Report exposes corruption of Durham probe as political weapon for Trump

07:07

Andrew Weissmann, former FBI general counsel and senior member of of Robert Mueller's special counsel team, talks with Alex Wagner about revelations in new reporting by the New York Times into how Bill Barr used his position as attorney general to provide political cover for Donald Trump through the John Durham special counsel investigation of the Russia investigation. Jan. 27, 2023

