'Bench slap': Unanimous panel of judges obliterates Trump immunity case

Mary McCord, former federal prosecutor and co-host of the "Prosecuting Donald Trump" podcast, and Dahlia Lithwick, senior editor and legal correspondent for Slate, talk with Alex Wagner about how thoroughly the D.C. Court of Appeals rejected Donald Trump's argument for protection by presidential immunity, whether the Supreme Court will take Trump's appeal, and the potential timing of the next legal steps in relation to the 2024 election. Feb. 7, 2024