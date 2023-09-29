IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Alex Wagner Tonight

'Ass-backward impeachment': House GOP mocked over evidence-free impeachment stunt hearing

05:39

Rep. Adam Schiff, lead prosecutor in Donald Trump's first impeachment trial, talks with Alex Wagner about the farcical political show that House Republicans are pretending is an impeachment proceeding while they ignore the real work of keeping the government running before lots of Americans get hurt by a shutdown unnecessarily. Sept. 29, 2023

