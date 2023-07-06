IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    'An absolute crisis': Maryland governor calls on pro-gun states to help curb gun violence

    06:08
    Ohio voters scramble to protect abortion rights as GOP legislature invents new obstacles

    10:35

  • Candidate turns lessons of public, personal struggle into winning platform

    10:54

  • Naive emphasis on 'colorblindness' ignores racial reality in U.S.

    10:42

  • Extremism of GOP base could make Republican candidate too toxic for general election

    11:21

  • In wake of deadly mass shooting in Baltimore, mayor decries ghost guns, trafficking

    07:23

  • John Roberts' Supreme Court rolls back civil rights one marginalized group at a time 

    09:25

  • Another Republican border stunt backfires at great expense to taxpayers

    01:55

  • Report suggests Supreme Court opened door to anti-gay discrimination based on fake case

    07:21

  • Supreme Court engaged in civil rights era rollback with radical rulings

    02:40

  • How the repercussions of affirmative action's end will reach far beyond college admissions

    08:33

  • End of affirmative action checks another box on list of long term conservative projects

    08:41

  • As Texans suffer in the heat, state Republicans play politics

    11:05

  • Once a Trump target, arc of the moral universe bends for Yusef Salaam

    02:01

  • Giuliani, at center of Trump election subversion schemes, spoke with federal prosecutors

    07:06

  • Welcome and Happy Birthday Helena and Tali!

    01:55

  • Why Smith scrutinized Bedminster but keeps documents case tightly focused on Florida

    04:55

  • Battle for belonging: Steps toward racial progress in U.S. met with pushback: book

    11:00

  • Senate report blasts intelligence failures ahead of Jan 6; bias, 'chilling effect' noted

    04:09

  • Reproductive rights battle especially poignant in context of Black maternal health

    03:46

Alex Wagner Tonight

'An absolute crisis': Maryland governor calls on pro-gun states to help curb gun violence

06:08

Maryland Governor Wes Moore talks about the wave of gun violence across the United States over the July 4th weekend and the measures he hopes to enact to help cut down on gun violence in his state. Moore also points out that 65% of the guns confiscated in Baltimore come from other states, so he needs the help of "regional partners" to address the problem. July 6, 2023

