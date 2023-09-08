'A new avenue of investigation': Jack Smith's grand jury that indicted Trump reconvenes 

The Washington, D.C. grand jury that indicted Donald Trump for his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss met again for the first time in four weeks, setting off speculation about whether new, additional charges could be on the way. Barbara McQuade, former U.S. attorney, and David Aaron, former federal prosecutor, talk with Alex Wagner about reports that special counsel Jack Smith is investigating fraudulent fundraising off bogus stolen election claims. Sept. 8, 2023