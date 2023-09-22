IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    'A general reporting to an unstable president': Report exposes challenges for Milley under Trump

    05:56
  • UP NEXT

    Rupert Murdoch steps aside but future of Fox News remains unsettled

    05:15

  • 'We're in a place to win the battle': Kerry sounds hopeful note on climate (with a big 'if')

    08:51

  • Ukraine finds new sources of aid to fight Russia as politics with Poland gets complicated

    06:06

  • Biden launches Climate Corps; pairs new jobs with climate, infrastructure work

    06:30

  • 'These are not serious people': GOP pays the price for filling ranks with extremists

    07:24

  • Trump blue collar act a tougher sell now with anti-labor record

    02:47

  • Flipping Kavanaugh: What's really behind Alabama's gerrymandering gambit

    07:30

  • 'He will be destroyed on the stand': Trump's rhetorical tricks wear thin as evidence mounts

    09:53

  • As Trump keeps running his mouth, Jack Smith asks court to crack down

    06:18

  • Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson decries 'discomfort' displacing 'knowledge, truth or history'

    02:34

  • Criminal jury system more vigorous than many realize, Trump manipulations notwithstanding

    11:02

  • McCarthy humiliated as 'basic task of governing' proves too much to ask of fractious party

    06:51

  • Trial Tetris from Hell! Judge rejects Trump slow-walking as RICO trial schedule takes shape

    06:05

  • A clarifying moment: United Auto Workers demand fair share from Big Three automakers

    06:23

  • Herding cats: Courts wrestle with scheduling Georgia trial of Trump, co-defendants

    07:01

  • Mitt Romney gives up on Republican Party he once led

    05:42

  • 'Not a shred of evidence': Democrats swat down GOP's impeachment revenge mission for Trump

    07:09

  • 'Nobody's driving the bus': GOP extremists lead party toward political disaster 

    05:13

  • How to salvage U.S. democracy from the 'tyranny of the minority'

    09:51

Alex Wagner Tonight

'A general reporting to an unstable president': Report exposes challenges for Milley under Trump

05:56

Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, talks about his reporting on the unique position of General Mark Milley in serving as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under a president who "a lot of people consider to be emotionally, mentally, intellectually unfit, morally unfit to be president."Sept. 22, 2023

  • Now Playing

    'A general reporting to an unstable president': Report exposes challenges for Milley under Trump

    05:56
  • UP NEXT

    Rupert Murdoch steps aside but future of Fox News remains unsettled

    05:15

  • 'We're in a place to win the battle': Kerry sounds hopeful note on climate (with a big 'if')

    08:51

  • Ukraine finds new sources of aid to fight Russia as politics with Poland gets complicated

    06:06

  • Biden launches Climate Corps; pairs new jobs with climate, infrastructure work

    06:30

  • 'These are not serious people': GOP pays the price for filling ranks with extremists

    07:24

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All