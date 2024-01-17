IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    'A certain kind of religion': Trump's MAGA movement hijacks evangelicalism; leaves gospel behind

Alex Wagner Tonight

'A certain kind of religion': Trump's MAGA movement hijacks evangelicalism; leaves gospel behind

09:34

Not only does polling show that white evangelical support for Donald Trump has grown significantly since he ran for president in 2016, but what it means to be evangelical appears to have shift as well to include a faithful allegiance to Trump more than any particular religious tenets. Tim Alberta, author of "The Kingdom, the Power, and the Glory," discusses with Alex Wagner. Jan. 17, 2024

