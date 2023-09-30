IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • McCarthy's squandered credibility makes Democrats less inclined to rescue him

  • 'He's got a lot of dirt': Trump codefendant in plea deal could be key asset for prosecutors

    'A big deal': How a Georgia bail bondsman became the first Trump codefendant to take a plea deal

    'Like a deck of delay cards': Theme emerges in Trump legal tactics: drag it out

  • 'Ass-backward impeachment': House GOP mocked over evidence-free impeachment stunt hearing

  • 'It's insane!': Buttigieg blasts 'upside down' House GOP's damaging shutdown, dithering impeachment

  • Another Trump prosecutor asks judge for protective measures as threats continue

  • 'Tear off the frickin' band aid': McCaskill urges McCarthy to accept his inevitable ouster

  • Trump officials ordered to account for family separations in court

  • 'Let Donald Trump come': Democrats eager to compare Biden record on labor to Trump's

  • Trump's 'coded' calls for violence, tacit intimidation backfiring as judge considers gag

  • 'Devastating': Trump suffers potentially catastrophic loss in court; Judge 'furious'

  • Unions energized by public support as sense of rigged work system spreads; Biden to join UAW

  • New Justice Thomas scandal points to next target of billionaires' Supreme Court influence

  • 'A general reporting to an unstable president': Report exposes challenges for Milley under Trump

  • Rupert Murdoch steps aside but future of Fox News remains unsettled

  • 'We're in a place to win the battle': Kerry sounds hopeful note on climate (with a big 'if')

  • Ukraine finds new sources of aid to fight Russia as politics with Poland gets complicated

  • Biden launches Climate Corps; pairs new jobs with climate, infrastructure work

  • 'These are not serious people': GOP pays the price for filling ranks with extremists

Alex Wagner Tonight

'A big deal': How a Georgia bail bondsman became the first Trump codefendant to take a plea deal

Alex Wagner reports on the role of Georgia bail bondsman Scott Hall in Donald Trump's scheme to overturn the Georgia election that earned him a spot among Trump's codefendants in the RICO case filed by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, and what his potential testimony as part of a new plea deal could reveal as the case moves forward.Sept. 30, 2023

