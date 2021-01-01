K.I.N.D. Fund
Lawrence O’Donnell and UNICEF teamed up to provide school desks to children in Malawi through the groundbreaking project, Kids In Need of Desks. Contribute to the K.I.N.D. program here or by calling 1-800-4-UNICEF.
Joyce Chisale’s new poem, ‘Had I Known’
Joyce Chisale, the poet laureate of the Last Word, is going to college to pursue her dream of becoming a doctor and a poet. Joyce shares her new poem with Lawrence O’Donnell entitled “Had I Known.”
What Your Donation Can Do
‘Educating a girl is educating the whole nation’
Tiwonge Mazizwa shares how a KIND Fund scholarship has helped her go further with her education in Malawi.
K.I.N.D. scholarship student: ‘I want to be a role model’
Monica Kalilombe will finish high school in Malawi thanks to a scholarship from the KIND Fund. Monica shares how completing high school is about her future and much more.
K.I.N.D. Fund desks more important than ever in fighting the spread of Covid-19
K.I.N.D. Fund desks have become vital in preventing the spread of Covid-19 in Malawi classrooms where desks have now made social distancing a possibility.
K.I.N.D. scholarship student: 'I will still be able to reach for my dreams'
Euriter Katengeza will graduate from high school in Malawi thanks to a scholarship from the KIND Fund.
Lawrence's favorite guest ever
Joyce Chisale tells us why the K.I.N.D. Fund is important to her and what she enjoyed most in her week in the USA.
On Trump and the Africa that Lawrence knows
Lawrence O'Donnell responds to Donald Trump's 'sh*thole' comment and talks about the Africa he has gotten to know through the K.I.N.D. Fund, Kids in Need of Desks.
K.I.N.D. Fund helps Maureen reach her dream
Maureen wants to be a doctor. Lawrence O'Donnell explains how you can help her reach that dream.
KIND recipient: I’d be married with kids without scholarship
17-year-old Tamandani Khuphuki wants to be a nurse and says that without a KIND Fund scholarship, she’d probably be married with kids - just like her friends who dropped out of school because of the cost. Lawrence tells you how you can contribute to the KIND Fund.
KIND fund recipient's thank you letter
Siyileni Makiyi, a fourteen-year-old high school student in Malawi, shares her message of gratitude with Lawrence and those who've given to The KIND Fund.
A lesson from the Malawi way of life
Lawrence shares what he realized on his most recent trip to Malawi and how he's taking that lesson to impact the K.I.N.D. Fund.