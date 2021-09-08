IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

José Díaz-Balart Reports WEEKDAYS AT 10 A.M. Shows / Televisión José Díaz-Balart, primer periodista en trabajar en tres cadenas El periodista José Díaz-Balart se une a la cadena MSNBC con su propio programa José Díaz-Balart Reports. Además, continuará presentando NBC Nightly News y seguirá formando parte de Noticias Telemundo. "Es el privilegio más grande de mi vida", dice.