Diamond Hands: The Legend of WallStreetBets

MSNBC Films presents “Diamond Hands: The Legend of WallStreetBets,” a documentary feature film from NBC News Studios, Emmy-award winning directors Zack Canepari and Drea Cooper and consulting producer Stephanie Ruhle. When the smart money was betting GameStop would go under, an army of irreverent traders tried to take Wall Street down instead. This is their story. This is the legend of the subreddit, r/WallStreetBets. "Diamond Hands: The Legend of WallStreetBets" airs Sunday, April 10th at 10p.m. ET on MSNBC.