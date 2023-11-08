Republican debate live updates: Candidates square off for the third time

5 questions about the third GOP debate, answered

MSNBC's Clarissa-Jan Lim answered key questions about the upcoming debate in a piece published this morning. Here's one of them:

What should I watch out for?

Expect ugly rhetoric from the candidates on the Israel-Hamas war. The second debate took place roughly a week before Hamas’ Oct. 7 terror attack on Israel and Israel’s relentless bombardment of the Gaza Strip in response, and most of the candidates will likely be vying to position themselves as the most pro-Israel of the bunch.

Haley had standout moments in both the first and second debates and will likely be seeking to replicate that performance.

DeSantis, on the other hand, has struggled to make a mark for himself in the debates so far, which he desperately needs to do as he continues to struggle in the polls. His awkward mannerisms on the debate stage and the campaign trail have also been scrutinized and mocked, which likely does not help his case.

