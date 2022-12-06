Live: Herschel Walker, Raphael Warnock face off in Georgia runoff for Senate

Meanwhile, Capitol Hill is abuzz with Jan. 6 news As America awaits the results of the runoff, lawmakers in Washington are focused in part on Jan. 6, 2021. During a Congressional Gold Medal ceremony today honoring law enforcement officials who responded to the Capitol attack, news broke related to the House Jan. 6 committee's high-profile investigation. Committee chair Bennie Thompson told reporters prior to the ceremony that the panel had decided to move forward with potential criminal referrals to the Department of Justice, NBC News reported. “We have made decisions on criminal referrals,” Thompson said. When asked what that decision was, Thompson said, "We will." It's unclear who specifically will be criminally referred at this time. "It seems to me as — even though it's the number one thunderbolt — I can't see they're making a referral that doesn't include Donald Trump," law expert Harry Litman told MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell. Thompson says Jan. 6 committee has made decision on criminal referrals Dec. 6, 2022 02:38 Share this -





Why the Saturday after Thanksgiving became a flashpoint A week after Election Day last month, Warnock and Democratic groups sued the state of Georgia to open up early voting in the runoff on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Days earlier, the state's Republican secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, told counties that voting on that day wasn't allowed under state law. A Fulton County Superior Court judge disagreed, clearing the way for nearly 70,200 Georgians to cast votes on Nov. 26. Warnock's edge over Walker in the general election, with 99% of ballots counted? Fewer than 40,000 votes.





A loss for Walker is a loss for Trump — and McConnell Since Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell's well-publicized complaints about "candidate quality" earlier this year, many pundits often lump in Walker with other underperforming candidates whom GOP primary voters and/or Donald Trump foisted upon McConnell and the party establishment, such as Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania and Don Bolduc in New Hampshire. But in fact McConnell and the rest of the establishment thought Walker an excellent nominee. "I think there's every indication he's going to be a good candidate," McConnell told Politico in September 2021, before endorsing him a month later. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks at a press conference on Capitol Hill on June 22 in Washington. Oliver Contreras / The Washington Post via Getty Images, file As Axios reported in April, Walker was one of just two non-incumbents backed by both McConnell and Trump (the other being Adam Laxalt in Nevada) during this midterm election cycle. So if Walker, like Laxalt, ends up losing, it's not a defeat for one wing of the GOP or another — it's a rebuke of the entire party.





Georgia voter's reason for supporting Walker is an eye-opener A Georgia voter offered a rough assessment of the state of politics while explaining to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Greg Bluestein why he's supporting Walker in the runoff.





