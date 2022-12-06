Live: Herschel Walker, Raphael Warnock face off in Georgia runoff for Senate

Election Day in Georgia's Senate runoff has arrived. Voters in the Peach State will decide whether to re-elect incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock or replace him with Republican Herschel Walker.
The candidates advanced to the runoff after neither of them received 50% of the vote in the Nov. 8 general midterm election. Should Warnock win, Democrats will expand their control of the Senate to 51 seats against Republicans' 49 seats.
Meanwhile, Capitol Hill is abuzz with Jan. 6 news
As America awaits the results of the runoff, lawmakers in Washington are focused in part on Jan. 6, 2021. During a Congressional Gold Medal ceremony today honoring law enforcement officials who responded to the Capitol attack, news broke related to the House Jan. 6 committee's high-profile investigation.
Committee chair Bennie Thompson told reporters prior to the ceremony that the panel had decided to move forward with potential criminal referrals to the Department of Justice, NBC News reported.
“We have made decisions on criminal referrals,” Thompson said.
When asked what that decision was, Thompson said, "We will."
It's unclear who specifically will be criminally referred at this time.
"It seems to me as — even though it's the number one thunderbolt — I can't see they're making a referral that doesn't include Donald Trump," law expert Harry Litman told MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell.
This runoff was years in the making for Democrats
I wrote in Jan. 2021 that sweeping Georgia’s two Senate seats would be “a potential turning point for Democratic prospects in the region,” and that the effort organizers “have put into this goal of reshaping the electorate show how short-sighted writing off Southerners as a conservative bloc has been for national Democrats.”
As we prepare for the second high-stakes Senate runoff election in as many years, it’s worth remembering that Georgia being competitive for Democrats didn’t happen out of nowhere. It’s the result of years of hard-work, often with little national support, from the people of the state who fought back against the idea that the South was forever lost to the GOP.
Why the Saturday after Thanksgiving became a flashpoint
A week after Election Day last month, Warnock and Democratic groups sued the state of Georgia to open up early voting in the runoff on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.
Days earlier, the state’s Republican secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, told counties that voting on that day wasn’t allowed under state law. A Fulton County Superior Court judge disagreed, clearing the way for nearly 70,200 Georgians to cast votes on Nov. 26.
Warnock’s edge over Walker in the general election, with 99% of ballots counted? Fewer than 40,000 votes.
A loss for Walker is a loss for Trump — and McConnell
Since Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell’s well-publicized complaints about “candidate quality” earlier this year, many pundits often lump in Walker with other underperforming candidates whom GOP primary voters and/or Donald Trump foisted upon McConnell and the party establishment, such as Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania and Don Bolduc in New Hampshire.
But in fact McConnell and the rest of the establishment thought Walker an excellent nominee.
“I think there’s every indication he’s going to be a good candidate,” McConnell told Politico in September 2021, before endorsing him a month later.
As Axios reported in April, Walker was one of just two non-incumbents backed by both McConnell and Trump (the other being Adam Laxalt in Nevada) during this midterm election cycle. So if Walker, like Laxalt, ends up losing, it’s not a defeat for one wing of the GOP or another — it’s a rebuke of the entire party.
Georgia voter's reason for supporting Walker is an eye-opener
A Georgia voter offered a rough assessment of the state of politics while explaining to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Greg Bluestein why he's supporting Walker in the runoff.
Where a Warnock victory would be most important for Democrats
As my colleague Shawn Cox pointed out, a Warnock victory in Georgia would make it considerably easier for Democrats to pass progressive legislation by reducing their reliance on conservative Democrats in the Senate. There are also a couple other crucial benefits that could be a game changer for the Democrats: judges and long-term control of the Senate.
With a 51-seat majority, Democrats could confirm federal judges for next two years at much greater speed. Under a 50-50 split in the Senate, both parties have a power-sharing agreement in committees, which makes moving nominees through the confirmation process much more cumbersome and time-intensive. With 51 seats, Democrats would have control of the committees, and nominations would move more quickly, allowing them to fill up the understaffed judiciary more efficiently — and giving them more time to attend to other legislative matters. Additionally, if a Supreme Court vacancy emerges in the next two years, a bigger majority will make it easier to appoint a more progressive justice.
Another issue top of mind for Democrats is the 2024 Senate map, which some analysts are already calling a “map from hell” for the Democrats. That year, Democrats will be defending about two-thirds of the seats up for re-election, and many Republicans will be defending safe red seats. In other words, every single seat this year will have long-term payoffs for helping Democrats minimize their losses or maintaining a narrow majority in the next election cycle. In a legislative chamber where just one or two lawmakers can make or break a presidency, that’s a big deal.
A 51-seat majority would limit power of Manchin, Sinema
With Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s successful re-election bid in Nevada, Democrats retained narrow control of the Senate, given Vice President Kamala Harris’ tiebreaking vote. If Warnock were to also win re-election, the party’s edge would increase to 51 - 49.
Recently on “The ReidOut,” host Joy Reid said having such an edge truly matters because it would reduce the ability of the Senate’s two conservative Democrats, Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West Virginia, “to play the obstruction game.”
Reid’s guest, Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., added:
“There is an argument being made by many in the Senate that [Republicans] frankly weren’t obstructionist enough in the last two years, that they gave Democrats just a little bit of wiggle room on priority issues like infrastructure or gun violence. And so there is a real possibility that in the next two years you aren’t going to be able to find a single Republican vote for anything.”
