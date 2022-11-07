Midterm elections live updates: Dead heat in key races, 40 million votes already cast

Voters will hit the polls tomorrow to cast their ballots in this year's high-stakes midterm elections, in which control of the House and the Senate are up for grabs — and American democracy itself may be on the line.
More than 40 million ballots have already been cast ahead of Election Day as voters effectively decide whether to support President Joe Biden's Democratic vision for the country or back candidates from former President Donald Trump's right-wing MAGA movement.
Key highlights
- Republicans need to flip just five seats to win control of the House.
- Senate races in several battleground states are virtually tied, according to recent polls.
- Trump-backed election deniers are vying to become their states' top election officials.
Will Ron Johnson slay another progressive in Wisconsin?
Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes’ bid to dethrone Republican Sen. Ron Johnson in Wisconsin isn’t looking promising according to the polls, but he certainly has a real chance.
The contest is a test of whether a deeply progressive candidate like Barnes, who supports policies like Medicare-for-all and sweeping criminal justice reform, can take out a right-wing populist in a purple state.
Johnson has twice defeated a bold progressive — former Sen. Russ Feingold — and he’s trying to maintain that winning streak. Johnson’s secret weapon on the campaign trial this year? Being on the radio all time.
Mandela Barnes: Ron Johnson is the worst senator since McCarthyNov. 4, 202206:05
Don't ignore this GOP-loving group radicalizing young people
One post I’d like to signal boost ahead of Election Day is this AZCentral.com report on the Arizona Republican Party's embrace of Turning Point USA, the extremist-friendly organization geared toward young people.
I wrote about the Phoenix-based organization last year in this post. They are a Trump-centric, illiberal organization that espouses fundamentalist Christian beliefs. They’ve been embraced by Trump, Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, and virtually any other conservative who makes their way through Arizona. And they co-run at least one K-12 school in the state.
There’s often an assumption that youth connotes progressivism. But if you want a prime example of how the GOP intends to radicalize young people to embrace hyper-conservatism, TPUSA is the prime example. Democrats should take heed.
Why were demonstrators with Nazi flags at pro-Trump gathering?July 26, 202209:44
Arizona governor’s race could be a major MAGA win or loss
Keep your eyes on Republican Kari Lake, a former TV anchor, vs. Democrat Katie Hobson, Arizona's secretary of state, in their race for Arizona governor. Lake is arguably the most polished, telegenic MAGA politician in America right now, and if she enters the governor’s mansion she’ll be well-positioned to pursue a hard-core Trumpian policy regime, meddle with the legitimacy of the 2024 election in a battleground state, and help popularize a more refined version of Trumpism nationwide.
Arizona's Kari Lake mocks violent Pelosi attack on the campaign trailNov. 1, 202208:26
Georgia Senate race: Two distinct visions of Blackness in America
Ever since the Sen. Raphael Warnock vs. Herschel Walker face-off began, I’ve viewed it as an extremely racialized campaign despite the fact both candidates are Black.
I think the explanation is simple: Warnock and Walker represent two distinct visions for what it means to be free and Black in America.
Warnock is not only erudite — he is inquisitive, empathetic, well-spoken and audacious enough to believe the government can systematically help the marginalized, particularly Black people who have long suffered under it.
Walker is none of those things. And that’s a major reason why the GOP loves him.
Obama's spot-on description of Arizona's Blake Masters
My eyes are on Arizona’s U.S. Senate race between incumbent Democrat Mark Kelly and Republican Blake Masters.
I thought President Barack Obama was spot-on when he said this of Masters during a rally last week: “If you were trying to create in a lab a wacky Republican politician, it’d look a lot like this guy.”
Masters is, to borrow from Obama’s metaphor, an amalgamation of the worst aspects of conservatism. In some ways, he’s a classic conservative who thinks the benefits of modern society should be concentrated among the white and wealthy. But he’s also a Peter Thiel-inspired technocrat cut from a younger, crueler conservative movement obsessed with wielding modern technology against their enemies — be it social media platforms rife with deceptive information or gun-ready drones patrolling the border.
The GOP candidates who were at or near the Capitol on Jan. 6
We’ve talked a lot about the election deniers who are on the ballot this year, but what about the people who were actually in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021?
Some of the most prominent Jan. 6 rallygoers have been knocked out of the running (see: Michigan’s Ryan Kelley, who was arrested and charged before losing the GOP gubernatorial primary to Tudor Dixon). But CBS News pulled together a list of 10 people who were in the country’s capital that day and are looking to either join Congress or hold leadership positions in their state.
Obama: Mastriano 'wasn't just an observer' at U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6Nov. 6, 202201:22
Will Michigan voters turn out for voter rights?
After Kansas voters turned out to support abortion rights this summer, activists are hoping for a repeat victory in Michigan on Tuesday, where Proposal 3 would enshrine abortion rights to the state’s constitution. It’s been a struggle to get the initiative before voters at all, with a Republican effort to block it from the ballot ultimately losing out at the Michigan Supreme Court.
In the most recent polling out of the state, 59% of respondents supported the proposal versus 40% opposed. That has to be heartening for Democrats in the state — including Gov. Gretchen Whitmer — given that 43% of respondents in the same poll said that abortion rights was the main issue that influenced their choice in the gubernatorial race.
Economy, abortion, crime emerge as top election issuesNov. 1, 202207:57
The stakes in Fetterman vs. Oz couldn’t be higher
One of the marquee races of the midterms is the contest over Pennsylvania’s open Senate seat. Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is currently locked in a dead heat with celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz in the polls.
They represent starkly different visions for the country, with Fetterman leaning populist progressive on many issues — he endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont for president in 2016 — while Oz has the backing of Trump and has fixated on crime and immigration during his campaign. Their race is one of a handful that could determine whether Democrats can cling to control of the Senate.