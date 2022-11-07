Midterm elections live updates: Dead heat in key races, 40 million votes already cast

Obama's spot-on description of Arizona's Blake Masters My eyes are on Arizona’s U.S. Senate race between incumbent Democrat Mark Kelly and Republican Blake Masters. I thought President Barack Obama was spot-on when he said this of Masters during a rally last week: “If you were trying to create in a lab a wacky Republican politician, it’d look a lot like this guy.” Masters is, to borrow from Obama’s metaphor, an amalgamation of the worst aspects of conservatism. In some ways, he’s a classic conservative who thinks the benefits of modern society should be concentrated among the white and wealthy. But he’s also a Peter Thiel-inspired technocrat cut from a younger, crueler conservative movement obsessed with wielding modern technology against their enemies — be it social media platforms rife with deceptive information or gun-ready drones patrolling the border. Share this -





Link copied