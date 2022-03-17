Zelenskyy’s moment in history

President Zelenskyy receives a standing ovation after his emotional speech to Congress, where he invoked America’s hardest moments like 9/11 and Pearl Harbor. Presidential historian Michael Beschloss breaks down Zelenskyy’s speech and relationship with President Biden.March 17, 2022
