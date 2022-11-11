IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
11th Hour

Young voters boost Dems in midterms

09:12

The country’s youngest voters turned out in record numbers to stop the Republican red wave. John Della Volpe, Victor Shi and Juanita Tolliver talk about the importance of their vote and why it’s setting off alarm bells for the GOP.Nov. 11, 2022

