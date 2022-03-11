IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
11th Hour

Woman escapes Mariupol as attacks escalate

05:54

As Russia increases attacks in Ukraine, Diana Berg details her escape out of Mariupol and how thousands are still trapped with no heat, electricity or drinking water.March 11, 2022

