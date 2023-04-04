IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Wisconsin State Supreme Court election tomorrow

11th Hour

Wisconsin State Supreme Court election tomorrow

04:03

It has been called the most important election of the year – deciding the fate of abortion rights in the state and whether or not the GOP will keep power there. Jessie Opoien of The Capital Times breaks down the most expensive judicial race in U.S. history.April 4, 2023

