IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Why White evangelicals continue to support Donald Trump

    08:49
  • UP NEXT

    The Last Thing: Say it to me Santos

    01:44

  • Fresh warnings on a second Trump presidency

    03:16

  • Friday Night Cap: This year’s MVP

    07:02

  • Friday Nightcap: The future of Elon Musk's influence

    02:05

  • Friday Nightcap: Rep. Santos expulsion a 'masterclass of GOP politics'

    05:41

  • The Last Thing: Jumbo shrimp losses

    01:59

  • Is X Toast? The aftermath of Elon Musk’s outburst to advertisers

    08:34

  • Donald Trump’s gag order reinstated in civil fraud trial

    02:34

  • The Last Thing: The Rockefeller Tree Lighting

    01:36

  • Trump’s idea of the economy vs. the reality

    04:34

  • Former Deutsche Bank executive testifies in Trump NY civil trial

    02:02

  • The Last Thing: Giving Newsday

    01:56

  • Nikki Haley endorsed by Charles Koch-backed political network

    07:54

  • Report: Mike Pence reveals details in Trump’s federal election interference case

    02:17

  • The Last Thing: Be true to yourself

    02:03

  • Congress back from Thanksgiving break

    07:51

  • Israel & Hamas release more hostages as temporary truce continues

    03:24

  • Thanksgiving Eve panel: this week in politics

    08:56

  • The Israeli government says no hostages will be released before Friday

    03:26

11th Hour

Why White evangelicals continue to support Donald Trump

08:49

Statistics show Donald Trump has won the affection of White evangelical Protestant voters since his 2016 campaign. We sit down with journalist and son of an evangelical pastor, Tim Alberta, on his new book, “The Kingdom, the Power, and the Glory: American Evangelicals in an age of extremism.” He explains how and why the community got here.Dec. 5, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Why White evangelicals continue to support Donald Trump

    08:49
  • UP NEXT

    The Last Thing: Say it to me Santos

    01:44

  • Fresh warnings on a second Trump presidency

    03:16

  • Friday Night Cap: This year’s MVP

    07:02

  • Friday Nightcap: The future of Elon Musk's influence

    02:05

  • Friday Nightcap: Rep. Santos expulsion a 'masterclass of GOP politics'

    05:41

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All