IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Why Aid to Ukraine Actually Boosts American Manufacturing
Feb. 23, 202401:38
  • Now Playing

    Why Aid to Ukraine Actually Boosts American Manufacturing

    01:38
  • UP NEXT

    'There is a coordinated campaign to distract' from Biden’s wins

    03:33

  • 'To offer IVF treatments in Alabama is untenable': Hospital suspends IVF after court ruling

    06:14

  • 'He had planted this lie': Key GOP impeachment admits to Russian intel ties

    09:08

  • ‘The moments that go viral matter‘: Biden campaign gears up for major opportunity

    07:13

  • Republican showdown in South Carolina

    09:02

  • Trump kicks it with sneakerheads to promote $400 gold shoes

    06:13

  • 'He sings the song of a loser': Trump now faces massive legal challenges

    05:53

  • Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s death “could provide momentum” for aid to Ukraine

    04:33

  • “He built that business by lying to people.” Trump fined eye-watering $355 million in fraud case

    10:09

  • 'I think it’s a mess:' House Republicans alarmed over Speaker Johnson’s leadership

    07:33

  • 'A lot of spectacle, but not very much substance.': Hear Fani Willis testimony on alleged misconduct

    10:47

  • Special counsel Jack Smith urges SCOTUS to reject Trump bid to delay election trial

    03:42

  • 'Inflation is sticky as hell': Prices rise more than expected in January, posing challenge for Biden

    07:22

  • 'This is all about appeasing Donald Trump': House GOP impeaches Mayorkas, without clear evidence

    07:12

  • 'This is something Biden can replicate.': Suozzi wins special election, shrinking House GOP majority

    07:49

  • Trump’s mass deportation agenda: 'It’s not the border… it’s mean-spirited white nationalist thread'

    06:48

  • 'Here we are talking about a circus': Trump trials dominate talk of 2024 race

    10:19

  • ‘Emotionally rewiring’ on the economy: What’s really worrying Americans

    09:01

  • ‘Who do you want flying the plane?’: The choice between Biden vs. Trump

    11:27

11th Hour

Why Aid to Ukraine Actually Boosts American Manufacturing

01:38

You often hear people say that Congress shouldn’t send money to Ukraine when it’s needed here at home. But here’s the thing, as Stephanie Ruhle explains, sending money to Ukraine actually is a boost to American companies and communities.Feb. 23, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Why Aid to Ukraine Actually Boosts American Manufacturing

    01:38
  • UP NEXT

    'There is a coordinated campaign to distract' from Biden’s wins

    03:33

  • 'To offer IVF treatments in Alabama is untenable': Hospital suspends IVF after court ruling

    06:14

  • 'He had planted this lie': Key GOP impeachment admits to Russian intel ties

    09:08

  • ‘The moments that go viral matter‘: Biden campaign gears up for major opportunity

    07:13

  • Republican showdown in South Carolina

    09:02

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All