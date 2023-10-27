IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Who is the new House Speaker Rep. Mike Johnson?

    05:12
11th Hour

Who is the new House Speaker Rep. Mike Johnson?

05:12

After three weeks, House Republicans voted unanimously to elect Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) to Speaker of the House. Rep. Johnson is facing criticism for his views on abortion, LGBTQ+ rights, and efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Brendan Buck joins to discuss what Johnson’s speakership could mean for the future of the GOP.Oct. 27, 2023

