    White House demands release of Wall Street Journal reporter

11th Hour

White House demands release of Wall Street Journal reporter

The Secretary of State said today that “there is no doubt that he is being wrongfully detained” on charges of espionage. Michael McFaul breaks down the latest out of Russia.April 6, 2023

    White House demands release of Wall Street Journal reporter

