IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • The Last Thing: Basketball is easy, life is hard

    02:27
  • Now Playing

    What’s really going on with the crime rate

    04:11
  • UP NEXT

    13 days until midterm election

    02:11

  • The Last Thing: Kentucky Kindness

    03:00

  • Rise in antisemitism

    09:18

  • Two weeks until midterm elections

    02:42

  • The Last Thing: Remembering Leslie Jordan

    02:39

  • Exclusive interview with Janet Yellen

    08:01

  • Midterm campaigns enter final two weeks

    01:44

  • AFTER MIDNIGHT: On Midnights

    03:00

  • NFL concussion protocol

    07:05

  • Countdown to midterms

    10:04

  • Jan. 6th cmte. subpoenas Trump

    05:14

  • The Last Thing: Spirit day

    02:26

  • Future of the GOP: Party of election deniers?

    09:40

  • Trump braces for Jan. 6th cmte. subpoena

    02:38

  • The Last Thing: A fitting tribute

    03:00

  • One-on-one with Jon Meacham

    08:01

  • Judge: Trump knew voter fraud claims were false

    03:18

  • The Last Thing: Women on Wikipedia

    02:24

11th Hour

What’s really going on with the crime rate

04:11

Republicans midterm message is largely focused on crime, along with immigration and inflation. But they leave out some crucial information as they attack Democratic opponents for their approach to crime. We talk to Third Way’s Jim Kessler about their study, “The Red State Murder Problem.”Oct. 27, 2022

  • The Last Thing: Basketball is easy, life is hard

    02:27
  • Now Playing

    What’s really going on with the crime rate

    04:11
  • UP NEXT

    13 days until midterm election

    02:11

  • The Last Thing: Kentucky Kindness

    03:00

  • Rise in antisemitism

    09:18

  • Two weeks until midterm elections

    02:42

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All