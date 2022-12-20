IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    1/6 cmte. approves criminal referrals against Trump

    04:21

  • Friday Nightcap: The talk of TV

    08:50

  • #AfterMidnight: Matt Friend’s impressions

    01:16

  • Friday Nightcap: Wild tech week

    10:52

  • The Last Thing: Mr. Kinzinger’s stark warning

    03:01

  • Several journalists have Twitter accounts suspended

    07:28

  • January 6th Committee wraps up investigation

    02:33

  • The Last Thing: Leading with love & light

    02:57

  • Twitter shakes up safety & legal teams

    06:09

  • Nation marks 10 years since Sandy Hook

    03:47

  • FTX founder charged with fraud

    03:29

  • The Last Thing: “True Colors”

    01:28

  • Sandy Hook: One decade later

    07:21

  • Rep. Greene defends Jan. 6 comments, claims sarcasm

    07:37

  • Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas

    03:31

  • The Last Thing: “The White Lotus”

    02:51

  • DOJ’s contempt request rejected in Trump docs case

    02:33

  • “Loan Wolves” documentary investigates student debt

    06:44

  • Griner’s return shines light on other detainees

    07:51

  • The Last Thing: Latina Equal Pay Day

    02:34

11th Hour

What’s next for the Jan. 6th investigation

05:46

The January 6th committee referred Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and three other Republican congressmen to the House Ethics committee. But that committee will soon have a GOP chair when Republicans take control of the House next month. Denver Riggleman, former adviser to the Jan. 6th panel, reflects on today’s meeting.Dec. 20, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    1/6 cmte. approves criminal referrals against Trump

    04:21

  • Friday Nightcap: The talk of TV

    08:50

  • #AfterMidnight: Matt Friend’s impressions

    01:16

  • Friday Nightcap: Wild tech week

    10:52

  • The Last Thing: Mr. Kinzinger’s stark warning

    03:01

  • Several journalists have Twitter accounts suspended

    07:28

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All